Ko Woo-rim Brags About Birthday Table Prepared by Kim Yuna: "She Made Seaweed Soup for Me, My Life Partner" (Immortal Songs)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Forestella's Ko Woo-rim shared his candid happiness about married life with his wife, Kim Yuna.

On the 25th episode of the KBS 2TV variety show "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend," the second part of the 2026 Grand Champion special aired.

That day, K.Will mentioned his YouTube channel "Knowing Sister-in-law" and spoke about his thoughts on marriage. He said, "I don't have no thoughts about marriage, so I plan and host a show like that," and opened up about his honest feelings.

MCs Lee Chan-won and Kim Jun-hyun then naturally turned to Ko Woo-rim, a married man, and asked him about his experience.

Speaking about the happiness he feels after marrying Kim Yuna, Ko Woo-rim said, "The biggest happiness is having someone greet me when I get home. I like having a life partner I can ask things freely and discuss everything with."

Ko Woo-rim, who recently celebrated his birthday, also revealed a special part of the couple's daily life. He said, "My wife and I cook seaweed soup for each other on our birthdays," drawing warm reactions.

The cast also smiled at the couple's small but meaningful happiness as they take care of each other's special days.

Meanwhile, Ko Woo-rim married Kim Yuna in October 2022 and continues to pursue an active music career as a member of Forestella.

Kim So-hee, Sportschosun reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.