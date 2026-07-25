Jeong Ga-eun, after divorce, reveals ex-husband's disappearance: "He left the country with zero won in his account and never paid child support"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actress Jeong Ga-eun opened up about how contact with her ex-husband was cut off after their divorce and said she has not been receiving child support, sharing her feelings about raising her daughter alone.

On the 25th, a video titled "Jeong Ga-eun's Exploration of Life" and "Rollercoaster Goddess Jeong Ga-eun, 10 Years Later, Her Latest Update" was released on the YouTube channel "Jeong Ga-eun's Exploration of Life."

That day, Jeong Ga-eun said she had tried to maintain a relationship with her ex-husband as much as possible for the sake of her daughter, even after the divorce.

She said, "I broke up with him because we were not compatible, but I could not erase the existence of a father from my child’s life," adding, "I tried to let her meet her father as much as possible, but that did not work out well."

She continued, "I found out about it about two years, or two and a half years, after the divorce," and added, "A huge amount of money was moving around, and on the day I checked, there was zero won in the account. The last record was an overseas departure, and after that, I could no longer reach him."

She also said, "What child support? Even after the divorce, he asked me to lend him money," drawing sympathy.

Jeong Ga-eun also recalled the moments when she had to explain her father's absence to her daughter.

She said, "When my daughter was about seven and asked, 'Why don't I live with my dad?' and 'Call Dad,' that was the hardest time for me," adding, "I thought I should not speak sadly, so I calmly told her, 'Mom can't reach him either.'"

She went on, "At a Taekwondo academy, there was a time when parents were asked to come forward, and the moment I heard, 'Fathers, please come out,' I felt like I was going crazy," and honestly added, "For my daughter, I feel sorry that she has never had the chance to live with any father at all."

Jeong Ga-eun also looked back on the time when she got married and said, "Back then, I really wanted to get married, and I felt very lonely. I was the type to fall in love quickly when I met someone," adding, "When I had my daughter, I thought, 'Maybe this was fate telling me to get married.'"

However, she drew a line and said, "You cannot know a person's daily habits or lifestyle through dating alone," and added, "I only learned after the divorce that he had other problems. But that was not the direct reason for the divorce."

Meanwhile, Jeong Ga-eun divorced a businessman in 2018 and has been raising her daughter alone. She recently appeared on stage in the play "Dangerous People" and continues to stay active through a regular health program appearance and her YouTube channel.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.