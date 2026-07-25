Did Sang-cheol from Season 22 of "I'm Solo" and Baekhap Break Up? Split Rumors Spread Three Months After Marriage Talk

[Sportschosun, Kim So-hee] Sang-cheol, a divorced cast member from Season 22 of "I'm Solo," and Baekhap from "I Am SOLO: Love Forever" are at the center of breakup rumors.

Speculation has recently spread across online communities and social media that the relationship between Sang-cheol, a cast member from ENA and SBS Plus's dating show "I'm Solo," and Baekhap, who appeared on "I Am SOLO: Love Forever," may have changed.

The rumors gained traction after users noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on social media and deleted photos they had taken together.

Fans who saw the posts left comments filled with curiosity, such as "Did you break up?" and "What happened between you two?"

However, Sang-cheol and Baekhap have not directly confirmed a breakup. Based on social media changes alone, it is difficult to conclude anything about their relationship.

Sang-cheol first became known through the divorced-couples special of ENA and SBS Plus's "I'm Solo." He later met Baekhap on the spin-off program "I Am SOLO: Love Forever," and after making their final choice, the two became a real-life couple and drew significant attention.

They later made headlines by sharing updates as a real couple through the YouTube channel "Chonjang Entertainment TV."

When the production team asked about marriage plans at the time, Baekhap said, "Nothing is set yet, but if I do get married, it will be with him," while naturally looking at Sang-cheol, drawing attention.

Baekhap also spoke candidly about the concerns around Sang-cheol being divorced. He said, "Even my parents react by asking, 'What are you going to do?' if I say I'm getting married. I don't care that he is divorced, but my friends and people around me worry a lot. He is already concerned, so I'm worried he may become even more anxious."

When the production team asked about plans for children, Baekhap said, "We're both at an age where that makes sense. I really want to have a child," expressing her honest wish. Sang-cheol responded, "I think I should step up," revealing how seriously they felt about each other.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.