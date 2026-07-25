"Turn the handsome guy into a beggar"... Hwang Jung-min openly teases Zo In-sung's bearded look

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Hwang Jung-min playfully mocked Zo In-sung's bold new look, which he grew a beard for the film "Hope."

On the 24th, a video titled "If Hwang Jung-min says aliens exist, then they exist | Na Young-seok's Waggle Waggle" was released on the YouTube channel Channel Fifteen Nights.

The video featured the lead actors of "Hope" — Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Jung Ho-yeon — who shared a variety of stories about the film.

That day, Jung Ho-yeon read a question sent in by a viewer. It said, "In-sung, the mustache looks great on you too. Your beard and clothing style reminded me of someone, so I looked more closely and realized it was Director Na Hong-jin. Did Director Na Hong-jin have any visual direction for you?"

Zo In-sung replied, "A lot of people seem to feel that way," adding, "The director strongly denied it. Even at Cannes, reporters asked whether it was a reflection of his own image. I asked the director myself whether that was his intention, and he said absolutely not."

Zo In-sung grew the beard himself for "Hope," taking on a new transformation that broke away from his usual soft image.

Watching him, Hwang Jung-min burst out laughing and said, "They turned the guy into a beggar."

He went on to say, "During the test, he was wearing a hat on top of the beard, and they really turned the handsome guy into a beggar," drawing laughter from everyone on set.

Hwang Jung-min's unfiltered joke sent Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, and the production team into fits of laughter, while Zo In-sung also smiled and enjoyed the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, "Hope" is Na Hong-jin's new film and has already drawn major attention ahead of its release, with Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, Taylor Russell, and Cameron Britton among the cast.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.