Ji Ye-eun of 'Running Man' Gets Attention for Flirting, Then Admits Her Relationship with Vata... Kang Hoon Says, "She Used Me Thoroughly"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee reporter] Actress Ji Ye-eun drew laughs after personally apologizing to Kang Hoon on "Running Man," where they had once sparked dating rumors, as she confirmed her relationship with dancer Vata.

On the 25th, the SBS variety show "Running Man" released a preview video titled "It Was Good News" Kang Hoon Feels Relieved After Ji Ye-eun's Apology ↗ (ft. Self-Introduction)." In the video, Kang Hoon, Kim Hye-jun, and Cha Woo-min appeared as guests and spent a cheerful time with the cast.

That day, Ji Ye-eun could not hide her embarrassment when Kang Hoon appeared. As soon as she faced him, she said, "I'm sorry, oppa," and Jee Seok-jin, who saw this, asked, "Did you hear about it?" showing curiosity about the situation.

Kang Hoon said he had already learned about Ji Ye-eun and Vata's relationship through the news. Caught off guard, Ji Ye-eun blushed and looked flustered, drawing laughter.

Ji Ye-eun joked, "I'm just so sorry," and added, "It seemed like you liked me..." Kang Hoon then playfully shot back, "She used me thoroughly," sending the set into laughter.

When Ji Ye-eun apologized once again, saying, "I'm sorry. That's how it turned out," Kang Hoon responded warmly, "It's okay. It was such good news. I really watched it while clapping," adding to the friendly atmosphere.

Kim Jong-kook, Kang Hoon's close friend, also brought more laughs by saying, "He said he feels like he can now appear on 'Running Man' more comfortably."

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun confirmed her relationship with choreographer Vata in April. The two, both born in 1994, were reportedly church friends before their relationship turned romantic.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.