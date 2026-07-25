FreeZia Shows Off Hermes Pink Bag, Saying, "My First Kelly to Celebrate My 30th Birthday"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] YouTuber FreeZia, whose real name is Song Jia, showed off an ultra-luxury handbag and revealed her distinctive taste.

On the 25th, a video titled "Finally, Monthly FreeZia. Summer must-haves I bought with my own money that won't tan my skin! Let's unbox Hermes together.." was uploaded to FreeZia's YouTube channel.

In the video, FreeZia introduced a variety of items she regularly uses, including bags, boots, moisturizing cream, and underwear, while sharing her taste and daily life.

The biggest attention that day went to the Hermes bag she revealed herself. After introducing it as "my first pink bag," she expressed her affection by saying, "The actual color doesn't come through on video."

FreeZia explained her bag preference, saying, "The only pink bag I have is a Chanel bag I received as a gift before. For some reason, even when I go shopping for a pink bag, only black and white catch my eye."

She also drew attention with her candid remark, saying, "Honestly, I think jewelry and bags are consumables, so I just leave them around and toss them down."

This bag, however, was different. FreeZia said, "For the first time, I have something I truly love," and added, "If it had been bigger, I might have felt burdened, but this mini bag has a lovely color too, so it feels perfectly balanced."

She then added a special meaning to it, saying, "This is my first Kelly bag, and I’ll think of it as something I bought to celebrate turning 30, because it has been a long time since I bought a bag."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.