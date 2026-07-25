Choi Eun-kyung Says Her Salary as an Announcer Was '10 Won'... "Senior Colleagues Threw Me 10 Won"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Choi Eun-kyung, a former announcer turned broadcaster, shared an anecdote about how her salary as a young employee once amounted to just '10 won.'

On the 24th, a video titled "After I Made Chicken Dishes to Boost Their Health, the Confessions Began" was released on the YouTube channel "Choi Eun-kyung's Management Office."

In the video, former KBS announcers Guk Hye-jeong and Yoon Ji-young visited Choi Eun-kyung's home and shared memories.

Yoon Ji-young said, "There was a mutual aid association in the basement of KBS. If you bought something there, the cost was deducted from your salary," adding, "Back then, pay slips were printed on paper. I got curious about senior Choi Eun-kyung's salary and looked at it, but her pay was zero. She had bought everything through the mutual aid association." Her remark drew laughter.

In response, Choi Eun-kyung recalled, "Back then, senior colleagues would walk by and throw me 10 won, saying, 'Here is your salary.'" Her comment sent everyone into laughter.

She said she bought many household appliances at the time. "I was a new employee, and I could also get a staff discount," she explained. "I was living alone, so shopping was a lot of fun."

After hearing that, Guk Hye-jeong added, "The story about '10 won salary' is still talked about in the announcer's office."

Guk Hye-jeong also said, "Choi Eun-kyung may be the only person in the announcer's office who never once hosted television news." Choi Eun-kyung replied, "I did radio," drawing attention.

With her lively wit, Choi Eun-kyung shared behind-the-scenes stories from her KBS days and showed her unchanged chemistry with longtime colleagues.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.