Yang So-young, who sent all three of her children to Seoul National University, says "I didn't send them to English kindergarten; reading and writing were the key"

[Sportschosun | Kim So-hee] Lawyer Yang So-young shared the educational approach that helped all three of her children get into Seoul National University (SNU).

On the 25th, a video titled "All three of your children got into SNU!? A working mom's secrets to raising successful kids" was released on Lee Hyun-yi's YouTube channel, "Working Mom Lee Hyun-yi."

That day, Lee Hyun-yi invited lawyer Yang So-young, a working mother whose three children all entered Seoul National University, and the two discussed a wide range of topics related to child education.

Yang So-young said, "I was studying for the state exam, then suddenly got married. My mother was also a working mom. I got married and became pregnant without learning anything from my mother, so I read a lot of books," explaining that she learned her parenting and education methods through books.

She added, "One book said you need to build a foundation by fourth grade," stressing the importance of establishing basic habits and skills early in a child's life.

Lee Hyun-yi then asked, "Did you build that foundation through advance study for basic academics or through workbooks?" Yang replied, "Workbooks too. We learned Hangul early. I thought reading was important, so we started reading early. English kindergarten was a complete failure."

She added, "The children just didn't adjust well to English kindergarten. They all went for a while and then quit," explaining that she chose an approach tailored to her children's personalities rather than a one-size-fits-all education.

She went on to say, "Language expands the horizon of thought, doesn't it? So we started Hanja early, subscribed to children's storybook services, joined reading groups, and taught writing as well. We learned reading separately from writing. I think I got into college because of Korean language skills."

Yang said that the process of building language ability and thinking skills was more important than simply improving problem-solving skills.

Listening to her story, Lee Hyun-yi also opened up about her own practical parenting concerns. She said, "The hardest thing for me as a parent is motivation. They need motivation to brush their teeth, to build basic daily habits, and of course to study. But it's so hard to give them that motivation."

Yang So-young advised that it is important for children to experience a sense of accomplishment on their own. She said, "I always told my kids not to make their schedules too packed. If you just make a plan, it feels like you can do everything that day. You get excited just making plans, then the day passes and the next day doesn't go according to plan. What matters is that they feel the joy of doing something themselves and tasting that sense of achievement."

She also shared how she used small choices and rewards for her children. Yang explained, "I made coupons for days when they didn't have to do something, or let them skip an academy once a month. If they were diligent, I would put grape stickers on a chart and let them get something they wanted."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.