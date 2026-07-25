Kang Jin Says Zo In-sung Revived "Thangbeol": "I Woke Up a Star Thanks to Him"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Kang Jin expressed his gratitude to actor Zo In-sung, who helped turn his hit song "Thangbeol" into a viral success.

On the 25th episode of MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," singers Kang Jin and Jin Seong appeared and shared a variety of stories.

That day, Kang Jin talked about the success story behind his signature song, "Thangbeol."

He recalled, "I recorded 'Thangbeol' in 2001 and promoted it very hard. But even after five years of activities, it was only somewhat known among middle-aged and older listeners."

Then an unexpected opportunity came along. Kang Jin said, "One day, a junior singer told me that Zo In-sung sings 'Thangbeol' in a movie. So I went to the theater myself to check."

He added, "I really became a star overnight. The schedule started piling up, and everything changed completely," explaining that his life changed after the film featuring Zo In-sung.

Kang Jin also noted, "It even reached No. 1 on 'Music Bank.' That was the first record ever for a trot singer," recalling the song's explosive popularity at the time.

He did not miss the chance to make a lighthearted joke.

He said, "Everyone says the song became a hit because Zo In-sung sang 'Thangbeol,' and that is true. But I was the one who raised Zo In-sung to the next level today. I am also the one who helped him win the Best Actor Award," drawing laughter with his playful remark.

Still, he sincerely added, "I am truly grateful to Zo In-sung."

Meanwhile, Kang Jin's "Thangbeol" became a nationwide favorite after a scene in the 2006 film "A Dirty Carnival," in which Zo In-sung passionately sang the song, sparked renewed attention and sent it surging back up the charts six years after its release.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.