'Divorced' Kyung-su, living separately with his wife 13 years younger than him, says, "We’ve decided to have one child"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim So-hee] Kyung-su from 'I’m Solo' Season 28 candidly shared updates on his newlywed life with his wife, who is 13 years younger than him, as well as their plans for children.

On the 25th, a video titled "The first guest to visit Young-sik and Hyun-sook from 'I’m Solo' Season 28? Really?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Dansik-i'.

The video showed Young-sik and Hyun-sook, a couple from Season 28, meeting Kyung-su, who recently got married, and talking about everything from his thoughts on marriage to newlywed life and plans for children.

As soon as Young-sik saw Kyung-su that day, he asked, "Hyung, how do you feel about getting married?" Kyung-su smiled brightly and began by saying, "I registered my marriage yesterday, and I’m so busy with work right now that I’m just working all day."

He added, "My new bride is also extremely busy with work. We still haven’t moved yet. We plan to live together starting at the end of July. Since we’re living apart for now, it still doesn’t feel real."

He also spoke candidly about their family plans. Kyung-su said, "My wife agreed to one," and joked, "I’ll have one child, then try to persuade her again. Kids are adorable." His playful remark drew laughter.

After hearing that, Young-sik said, "Your wife has such a calm personality. She really suits you well." Kyung-su replied, "It’s comfortable. I felt at ease from the moment we first met," showing his affection for his wife.

Earlier, Kyung-su remarried on the 7th to a woman 13 years younger than him. At the time, he said, "I understand the concern and attention being sent our way, given the significant age gap. However, I respectfully ask that any false information be corrected so that my wife and family, who are starting over, do not have to worry because of misunderstandings." He added, "On this new beginning, I will cherish my wife and protect her as the head of our family."

Meanwhile, Kyung-su, born in 1978, appeared on the divorced-people special of SBS PLUS and ENA's 'I’m Solo' Season 28. A former goalkeeper who became the first Korean to play in Europe, he currently serves as the CEO of a sports video startup.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.