Eun Ga-eun and Park Hyun-ho firmly deny divorce and "show-window couple" rumors... "We became stronger because of the malicious comments"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok reporter] Singer Eun Ga-eun and her husband Park Hyun-ho directly refuted rumors that they had divorced or were only pretending to be a couple. They also opened up about how they endured malicious comments together.

On the KBS 2TV variety show "Salimnam Season 2," which aired on the 25th, the newlywed life of Eun Ga-eun and her husband Park Hyun-ho, who is five years younger, was revealed for the first time. The couple had been caught up in various rumors, including divorce and "show-window couple" speculation.

That day, Park Hyun-ho expressed disbelief over the divorce and show-window couple rumors surrounding his wife, Eun Ga-eun. He said, "I wondered if I had made my wife suffer because I was an unknown singer."

Lee Yo-won then added to the laughter by saying, "You shouldn't believe rumors. People say my husband is a second-generation chaebol, but will I meet him in my next life?"

Also that day, Eun Ga-eun, who returned as a radio DJ just six weeks after giving birth, said, "Everyone was worried, but I think I was afraid my place would disappear." It was especially surprising that she had gone to an event just two weeks after giving birth.

Park Hyun-ho said, "I went to an event the day after I left the postpartum care center," surprising everyone once again.

Park Hyun-ho, who had struggled with malicious comments, calmly said, "Those comments actually made our relationship better in some ways." Eun Ji-won then teased him by asking, "So you like malicious comments?" drawing laughter.

Afterward, Park Hyun-ho decided to make samgyetang for Eun Ga-eun and went shopping at a nearby market with the baby.

He dragged Eun Ga-eun, who could barely walk, around the market and said, "Since I'm spending Ga-eun's money, I try to compare prices carefully before buying."

As Park Hyun-ho compared prices while shopping, Eun Ga-eun shouted, "I told you to buy it over there," leaving him flustered.

Eun Ga-eun said through tears, "I'm not someone with big emotional ups and downs, but I had postpartum depression. My husband tried very hard, but I think it was because of my hormones."

Park Hyun-ho then shared his honest feelings, saying, "If I had been working a lot, I would have told her to rest before going out. Instead, I told her to stay strong. I always felt sorry."

After returning home, Park Hyun-ho began tidying up, cleaning, and preparing food. While doing so, he fell into thought as he looked at his own empty calendar next to Eun Ga-eun's schedule, which was packed with appointments.

He confessed what he had been hiding all along, saying, "If I don't have work, I feel like I might die. I never show it in front of my wife and always tell her I'm fine."

Eun Ga-eun said, "It breaks my heart to see Hyun-ho trying so hard," and once again shed tears.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.