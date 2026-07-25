Park Jin-young Says His Father Was Furious Over Nude Photoshoot, Scolded Him for Going That Far ('Point of Omniscient Interfere')

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Singer Park Jin-young shared an episode from the time he drew attention for a nude photoshoot, saying he was heavily scolded by his father.

On the 25th episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s variety show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere,' the tightly managed daily routine of Park Jin-young, known as the 'god of self-care,' was revealed.

That day, Jun Hyun-moo asked, "Didn't your parents scold you when you wore the vinyl outfit?" Park Jin-young replied, "My parents are the type who say, 'Let's live quietly.' But their son is just too loud. They can't handle it," drawing laughter.

Park Jin-young said, "There was a time when I did a nude photoshoot. But while I was having dinner with my father, it came out as news," surprising everyone.

In the news footage shown next, the anchor said, "Park Jin-young, who has recently been popular among younger viewers, has appeared naked in a domestic women's magazine, causing controversy along with shock," which drew laughter.

Park Jin-young added, "My father was working at a company at the time, and he got angry just once, saying, 'Did you really have to go that far?'"

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.