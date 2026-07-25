'Father of Two Daughters' Park Jin-young Says He Wants to Form a Girl Group with Rain and Kim Tae-hee's Daughter, and Boom's Daughter (Point of Omniscient Interfere)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Park Jin-young revealed plans to form a girl group with his two daughters and the daughter of singer Rain (Bi) and actress Kim Tae-hee.

On the 25th episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s variety show "Point of Omniscient Interfere," Park Jin-young, known for his strict self-discipline, showed his highly structured daily routine.

That day, Park Jin-young started his morning with an organic diet of healthy oils, seasonal fruit, Greek yogurt, and a glass of deep-sea water. He then memorized English vocabulary using his own method and kept moving without a break in his home workout room, going through warm-up, stretching, weights, and cooldown exercises. He also practiced piano and vocals, and his ironclad routine, which he has maintained for more than 20 years, drew everyone's attention.

He also showed his devoted side as a father, starting the day with hugs from his two daughters, ages six and seven, and even writing a song dedicated to them.

He said his daughters resemble him, with long limbs as well as impressive dancing and singing skills, and he could not hide his proud smile.

"There is no better job in the world than being a singer," he said, surprising everyone by revealing his big plan to form a future girl group with Rain and Kim Tae-hee's daughter, as well as Boom's daughter.

Park Jin-young also added with a laugh, "These days, Boom keeps asking if his daughter can join too."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.