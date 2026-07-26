Jeong Ga-eun Says She Filmed a Shower Scene While Male Staff Members Were Walking Around... She Eventually Broke Down in Tears from Shame

[Sportschosun, Kim Jun-seok] Actress Jeong Ga-eun opened up about a time when she felt humiliated and cried while filming a commercial during her years as an unknown actress.

On the 25th, a video titled "Jeong Ga-eun 10 Years Later, Her Recent Life" was released on the YouTube channel "Jeong Ga-eun’s Exploration Life."

In the video, Jeong Ga-eun looked back on her days as a model and said, "I worked as a fashion model, entered the Miss Korea pageant, and came to Seoul in 2002, where I filmed a lot of commercials."

She recalled filming a shower scene at the time, saying, "I shot cola commercials and soap commercials too."

Jeong Ga-eun confessed, "I could not show the front, so we filmed my back, but I felt so ashamed at the time."

She then explained the filming environment, saying, "As a woman, I remember male staff members constantly walking by, but there was no proper screen or traffic control."

She added, "I remember thinking, 'If I had been famous and successful then, I would not have been treated like this,'" and admitted, "In the end, I cried while filming."

Jeong Ga-eun first became known through her appearance on SBS's "Star King" and later won widespread popularity through tvN's "Fasten Your Seatbelt," establishing herself as the so-called "Rollercoaster goddess." Jeong Ga-eun said, "Back then, I was so busy that I worked 360 days out of 365 in a year," adding, "Looking back now, I realize only belatedly how grateful all of that time was."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.