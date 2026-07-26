"Shoes on the Bed?"... Son Dam-bi Faces Another Hotel Etiquette Controversy 17 Days After Bubble Toy Apology

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Singer and actress Son Dam-bi has sparked another debate over hotel etiquette after posting a photo of herself sitting on a hotel bed with her shoes on.

On the 24th, Son Dam-bi posted several photos on her social networking service, along with the caption, "Today is the last day of my trip to Japan. I am enjoying every last bite to the fullest until the very end."

In the photos, Son Dam-bi is seen sitting on a hotel bed wearing a black sleeveless top, a mini skirt, and blue sneakers. Another photo shows her walking along a street in Japan in the same shoes.

Some online users reacted by saying, "Sitting on a bed with shoes you wore outside is not good manners," "She should have been more careful, especially after the recent controversy," and "Was there any need to post photos like this?"

Others disagreed, saying, "In some countries, it is common to use hotel rooms while wearing shoes," and "She was not lying on the bed, just sitting there briefly, so the criticism is excessive."

The latest controversy has drawn even more attention because it comes about 17 days after Son Dam-bi personally apologized for playing with soap bubbles in a hotel room.

Earlier, on the 6th, Son Dam-bi posted a video on her social networking service showing her playing with soap bubbles with her daughter in a hotel room, only to face criticism that it was "behavior that should not be done in a guest room."

At the time, she explained, "I wiped the entire floor with a towel," but the criticism continued. She later apologized, saying, "It was careless of me to play with soap bubbles with my child for a short time at the accommodation. We cleaned everything up thoroughly after the play, but I will be more careful in the future to prevent this from happening again."

However, about 17 days after that apology, she posted another photo of herself sitting on a hotel bed with shoes on, and online debate over hotel etiquette has flared up again.

Meanwhile, Son Dam-bi married former national speed skating team member Lee Kyou-hyuk in 2022, and the couple has a daughter, Ha-e.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.