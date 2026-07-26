"Do You Have 500 Million Won?"... Park Na-rae's Former Manager Detained, with Attempted Extortion More Decisive Than Embezzlement

Photo provided by Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun, Kim Joon-seok] It has been argued that the reason Park Na-rae's former manager was detained was more decisively linked to attempted extortion than to embezzlement allegations.

Lee Jin-ho, who runs the YouTube channel "Entertainment Chief Lee Jin-ho," recently revealed the details of the case involving Park Na-rae's former manager in a video titled "Can You Give 500 Million Won? The Full Story Behind Park Na-rae's Manager's Detention... The Truth Behind the Assault Incident."

Lee identified the attempted extortion allegation as the key issue in the case. He claimed that, while Park Na-rae's side was in contact with the former manager's side from late last year, a financial demand was conveyed through an entertainment reporter, saying, "Do you have 500 million won? If not, even 400 million won..."

He added that he understood the reporter also admitted during a police investigation that he had relayed the demand. Lee analyzed, "From the investigators' perspective, the fact that the financial demand was delivered through a third party appears to have been the decisive basis for applying the attempted extortion charge."

He also claimed that the former manager's side later expressed a willingness to settle and sent a blank settlement agreement, but negotiations broke down after Park Na-rae's side said that "some parts could not be accepted."

Lee also explained that this case was not simply a financial dispute. He said the former manager's claim of workplace harassment was also subject to police investigation, but that it was handled separately from the attempted extortion charge.

He also addressed the assault controversy. Lee said both sides have claimed that assault occurred, and that police are believed to have investigated those allegations as well.

Earlier, the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul detained Park Na-rae's former manager, Mr. Shin, on the 16th on charges including attempted extortion and embezzlement. He is accused of demanding a large sum of money while threatening to expose false information about Park Na-rae's side, as well as diverting about 30 million won in company funds.

Meanwhile, this account is based on claims and reporting disclosed by Lee Jin-ho on his YouTube channel, and the related investigation and legal judgment are expected to be finalized through future procedures.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.