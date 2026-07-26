Vata Stays by Girlfriend Ji Ye-eun's Side During Cancer Battle, Shares Couple Photos From Hospital to Amusement Park: "My Little Puppy"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Choreographer Vata showed his deep affection for his publicly known girlfriend Ji Ye-eun, expressing his unwavering love.

On the 26th, Vata posted several photos on his account along with the message, "Happy birthday my little puppy." Though brief, the post was filled with his affection for his partner and drew fans' attention.

The released photos captured sweet moments from Vata and Ji Ye-eun's dates. The two wore matching couple hats at an amusement park and naturally linked arms and leaned on each other, creating a relaxed and affectionate atmosphere. Their unadorned smiles in everyday life offered a glimpse of their strong bond and mutual trust.

In particular, Vata drew attention for quietly staying by Ji Ye-eun's side. The photos also showed Ji Ye-eun, who had recently been hospitalized while battling thyroid cancer. During that difficult time, Vata spent time with her and became a reliable source of support.

Their warm support for each other as Ji Ye-eun recovers has touched many readers. Although they each shine in their own fields as a choreographer and a broadcaster, they continue their special relationship as each other's closest companion in everyday life.

Ji Ye-eun also showed her affection for Vata by liking the post and leaving a comment filled with heart emojis. The couple, who are openly dating, continue to receive support from fans as they express their feelings for each other without hiding them.

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun confirmed her relationship with choreographer Vata in April. The two, both born in 1994, reportedly started out as church friends before their relationship developed into romance.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.