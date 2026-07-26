Jewelry's Lee Ji-hyun Finds Success as a Hairdresser... Even Chinese Influencer Visits Her Salon, Calling Her the "Princess with the Thickest Hair"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Lee Ji-hyun, a former member of the group Jewelry, is drawing attention after revealing that Cao Lu, a former member of the girl group Fiesta, visited the hair salon she runs.

On the 25th, Lee Ji-hyun shared the update, saying, "Cao Lu, a famous influencer from China, came by."

In the photo she shared, Cao Lu can be seen visiting Lee Ji-hyun's salon for a hair treatment.

The two, who met after a long time, were seen smiling brightly and showing their close friendship. They reportedly spent a pleasant time in a relaxed atmosphere.

Lee Ji-hyun was especially amazed by Cao Lu's thick hair. She exclaimed, "Wow, she had hair so long it reached her hips, and among all the clients I've met, she was the princess with the thickest hair."

She added, "Cao Lu doesn't like cuts, perms, or dyeing, and she's completely devoted to hair care. Our chat was fun, and I was grateful to see her beautiful face. Next time, let's definitely get a haircut." Her cheerful remarks added to the warm atmosphere.

Cao Lu gained great popularity among Korean fans through her activities with Fiesta, and she is now active as an influencer in China.

She continues to connect with local fans through a variety of content and has maintained strong recognition. During a recent trip to Korea, she was also said to have personally visited Lee Ji-hyun's salon, drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hyun is a single mother raising her two children alone after going through two divorces. Faced with the responsibility of supporting her family on her own, she took on a new challenge to make a living. After persistent effort, she earned a hairdressing license and transformed herself into a hair designer. She also recently drew attention for reportedly leaving for the U.S. temporarily so her son, who has symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), could receive specialized education and treatment.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.