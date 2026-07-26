KCM Chokes Up Over Eldest Daughter He Hid for 15 Years: "When Can I Tell People I'm Your Daughter?"... "I'm Sorry and Thank You"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer KCM once again moved many readers by expressing his deep affection for his eldest daughter, whom he had not been able to reveal to the public.

On the 25th, KCM shared photos with his eldest daughter, Suyeon, and left a heartfelt letter.

He began by writing, "My eldest daughter, whom I love so much and wanted to show the world more than anyone else... I am always sorry, and always grateful."

He then looked back on the years gone by, saying, "Looking at the photos, we spent far more time together than I remembered. Memories may fade a little, but the moments remain exactly as they are in the photos."

KCM said, "The Suyeon of my childhood can never come back, but I will make even more memories with the Suyeon of today and the Suyeon of the future." He added, "Revealing your family can sometimes feel cautious and burdensome, but I believe it will remain one of the most precious moments when I look back later."

He also said, "I sincerely thank everyone who sent warm support. And I also want to thank the production team of 'Superman Is Back' for creating a time that allowed our father and daughter to grow a little closer." He added, "I love you, my eldest daughter. Have a wonderful weekend with your family."

The post drew even more attention because it was shared after KCM recently opened up about the story he had kept in his heart for so long during a date with his eldest daughter on the KBS 2TV variety show 'Superman Is Back.'

On the show, KCM honestly explained why he had not been able to reveal the existence of his first daughter for so many years.

He confessed, "My first child was born while I was in the military. At the time, I had debts worth billions of won." He continued, "Under debt collection and pressure, I could not tell anyone and tried to handle it all by myself in order to protect my family."

He went on to say, "To protect my family, I had no choice but to hide my first child's existence completely." His voice eventually cracked, drawing sympathy from viewers.

In particular, the broadcast revealed the sincere feelings of Suyeon, who had waited for her father for so long, bringing tears to many viewers' eyes.

Suyeon recalled, "When I was 10 and 9, I asked my dad almost every day, 'When can I tell people I'm your daughter?'" She added, "I wanted to be publicly known as my dad's daughter as soon as possible so we could go out and have fun together. But my dad always said, 'Please wait a little longer.'"

The years in which they could not even properly keep a family photo, or easily make special memories at school events or with her father, remained a deep wound for both of them.

After years of waiting, KCM looked at his daughter, now in the second year of middle school, and promised, "Let's go to karaoke together and visit an escape room cafe. Let's make even more memories from now on."

KCM's confession once again brought to mind the heavy burdens he has carried throughout his life.

In the past, he suffered severe financial hardship after taking on debts worth billions of won due to a loan guarantee scam. He has said on several occasions that he could not reveal his marriage or the existence of his children because he feared the damage would spread to his family, and that he had no choice but to register his marriage much later.

KCM later disclosed in January 2022 that he had registered his marriage, and in March last year, he revealed for the first time that he had two daughters. In December last year, his third child, a son, was born, and he is now continuing his life as a father of three.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.