Lyn, Divorced from Isu, Is Exposed After 20 Years... Hwang Chi-yeul Says, "I Was Scared by Rumors That She Was the Strict Enforcer" (My Little Old Boy)

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Lyn will go on a gourmet trip to Gunsan with Hwang Chi-yeul and Jo Jin-se on My Little Old Boy, and Hwang Chi-yeul will shock everyone by revealing a long-circulating rumor about Lyn in the music industry.

In the episode of SBS's My Little Old Boy, also known as My Little Old Boy, airing on the 26th, Lyn's food-focused trip to Gunsan with Hwang Chi-yeul and Jo Jin-se is set to be revealed.

That day, Lyn set off on a day trip to Gunsan, the city of gourmet food, with Hwang Chi-yeul and Jo Jin-se, both known as major eaters in the entertainment world.

Hwang Chi-yeul, in particular, raised expectations from the start by revealing that he can eat samgyeopsal and nine bowls of rice. The three then headed to try spicy japchae, a local specialty said to be a must-eat in Gunsan.

Unlike ordinary japchae, the spicy japchae came with a bright red, soupy broth, and viewers in the studio were reportedly salivating, saying, "That makes me curious," "It looks like bibim noodles," and "That's torture." Lyn then drew attention by sharing her own eating tips at a famous hotteok shop that has been run by three generations since 1943.

Lyn did not stop there and kept urging the group to move on, saying there was more food to try. That has raised curiosity about where she ended the gourmet trip.

Meanwhile, Lyn broke into a sweat after a revelation from her junior singer, Hwang Chi-yeul. Hwang Chi-yeul, who said he first met Lyn more than 20 years ago, made a bombshell confession: "I heard rumors that Lyn was extremely scary to younger singers." In response, Lyn explained that she had done "this" before rude juniors went somewhere else and got scolded even more.

The truth behind the rumored image of Lyn as the music industry's strict enforcer, which once left Hwang Chi-yeul trembling in fear, will be revealed on the broadcast.

Also revealed was the bitter past of Hwang Chi-yeul, who, despite his princely looks, endured a long period of obscurity. After moving to Seoul, he lived in a semi-basement room of just over 10 pyeong, survived meals by mixing rice with cheap powdered soup, and even wandered around real estate offices just because he wanted coffee, he said. Hwang Chi-yeul also shared how he could barely afford to date because he had no money, and even revealed the secret behind the event that won over his girlfriend's heart without spending a single won. Attention is now focused on what that method was.

The mouthwatering Gunsan trip by the gourmet trio of Lyn, Hwang Chi-yeul, and Jo Jin-se can be seen on SBS's My Little Old Boy, airing Sunday at 9 p.m. on the 26th.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.