Jun Hyun-moo Mistaken for Lee Kang-in in Mexico... Fans Swarm Him for Photos, Delivering Unexpected Fan Service (Boss in the Mirror)

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo received an unexpected “world star” treatment in the middle of Mexico.

KBS 2TV’s Boss in the Mirror, directed by Choi Seung-hee, is a self-reflective program in which bosses in Korea voluntarily put themselves in others’ shoes to create a workplace that people enjoy working in. The previous episode recorded a peak rating of 6.0 percent and continued its dominance as the No. 1 entertainment show in its time slot for 215 consecutive weeks, according to Nielsen Korea.

In today’s episode, airing on the 26th, Jun Hyun-moo visits a market in Mexico and is met with a flood of photo requests from tourists from around the world, creating a surprising scene that leaves everyone stunned. Though flustered by the attention and the camera flashes directed at him, he seems secretly pleased and visibly energized. As everyone else looks confused, Lee Young-pyo quickly figures out what is happening and explains, "People think Hyun-moo is Lee Kang-in because of the uniform he is wearing." Foreign tourists and local residents who saw Jun Hyun-moo in Lee Kang-in’s club jersey mistook him for the South Korea national football team player.

As the crowd kept shouting "Lee" and asking for photos, Jun Hyun-moo naturally obliged with his own version of fan service and even showed off a dribbling performance with exaggerated footwork. When Jun Hyun-moo joked, "People must have been drawn in even more because they were convinced I was Lee Kang-in after seeing my soccer skills," Lee Young-pyo was left speechless, saying, "Anyone can see that is not the form of a football player."

Kim Sook also burst into laughter, saying, "At that point, isn’t that a big problem?" Jun Hyun-moo, thoroughly enjoying his popularity as a superstar, added his trademark swagger by offering a miraculous calculation: "I don’t think 100 percent of them came because they mistook me for Lee Kang-in. At least 15 percent probably came because they like me."

Jun Hyun-moo’s unexpected popularity frenzy in Mexico, dubbed "Jun Kang-in," can be seen in the full broadcast of Boss in the Mirror.

KBS 2TV’s Boss in the Mirror airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.