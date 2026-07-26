"Did They Come Here to Get Money?" The '1 Million Won Couple' Who Was Scolded by Oh Eun-young Returns 6 Months Later With a Shocking Twist (Marriage Hell)

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] The 'Semi-family Couple,' which drew attention on Oh Eun-young's Report: Marriage Hell over a conflict about 1 million won in monthly living expenses, will return to the show six months later. The couple's surprising update after Oh Eun-young's solution will also be revealed.

MBC's Oh Eun-young's Report: Marriage Hell, airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 27, will return with a special aftercare episode, the first in more than a year.

Marriage Hell has added to the show's sincerity by continuing to follow the lives of the couples and families after counseling. In last week's episode, 'Again, Love After,' the husband from the 'Baegeu Couple,' who lost his wife, reunited with his two children and drew an explosive response after the broadcast.

The first subject of this aftercare special is the 'Semi-family Couple,' who appeared in January. After two failed attempts to defect, the wife settled in South Korea, and the husband had endured the pain of losing his spouse. They built a new family, but they could not break down the wall of suspicion between them. The wife was angry that her husband did not send the promised 1 million won in living expenses on time, while the husband suspected that she had approached him for financial reasons.

At the time, Oh Eun-young sharply rebuked the wife, saying, "Did you come here to receive 1 million won in living expenses?" She also pointed out that, for the wife, the money was not just cash. It symbolized recognition as a family member and the hope of a stable life.

Oh Eun-young advised the husband to set up an automatic transfer for the living expenses on a fixed date each month. She also told the wife to tone down her sense of urgency and harsh language.

Six months after the broadcast, the wife of the 'Semi-family Couple' says that people around her reacted strongly, telling her, "How can you live with someone like that?" She added that her phone would not stop ringing after the show aired.

The husband also admits that he was criticized by people around him. After appearing on Oh Eun-young's Report, the two faced the fallout. So what do they look like now?

The production team checks the living-expense issue that was at the center of the 'Semi-family Couple's' conflict. The husband says he began making the automatic monthly transfer the day after the broadcast, just as Oh Eun-young had advised. The crew then verifies the deposits in the wife's bank account.

In the process, the wife surprises everyone by showing the production team a mysterious gift she received from her husband. What kind of change has taken place for the 'Semi-family Couple,' who were cold and indifferent toward each other just six months ago?

The wife also says that an unexpected change has occurred in her sister-in-law, who once misunderstood her as someone obsessed only with money. She says, "I think the broadcast may have had an effect."

Have the two truly transformed from a 'semi-family' into a real family? The couple's surprising update will be revealed in the first aftercare special episode of MBC's Oh Eun-young's Report: Marriage Hell, airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 27.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.