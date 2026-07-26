Is That the Boy from "Dad! Where Are We Going?" Lee Jong-hyuk's Genes Are Still Strong, as His Son Impresses with Looks and a Sweet Voice on "Knowing Bros"

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Lee Tak-soo, the son of actor Lee Jong-hyuk, drew viewers' attention by showing how much he has grown and by revealing his impressive singing skills.

At the end of the JTBC broadcast of "Knowing Bros" on the 25th, a preview for next week's episode was released, featuring Oh Man-seok, Yeon Jung-hoon, Chani, and Lee Tak-soo from the play "Dead Poets Society."

Lee Tak-soo, once the little boy loved for his innocent charm on MBC's "Dad! Where Are We Going?," appeared with a warm, handsome look that strongly resembles his father and a much more mature presence, surprising everyone.

Lee Soo-geun joked to Lee Tak-soo, "Where did your dad go?" and Kang Ho-dong introduced him by saying, "There may be people who don't know him."

Lee Tak-soo then sang Kim Dong-ryul's "Thanks" with confidence, showing off his sweet tone and steady vocals. Kim Shin-young, who heard him, exclaimed, "He's good," and Seo Jang-hoon was also impressed by his talent.

Lee Tak-soo has also taken his first steps as an actor. He made his professional stage debut through "Dead Poets Society," which opened on the 18th, and has begun his acting career in earnest.

The preview also revealed Yeon Jung-hoon's candid love story. Speaking about his wife Han Ga-in, Yeon said, "I didn't fall in love at first sight," adding, "At first, I thought, 'There's such a pretty girl.'" Oh Man-seok then made everyone laugh by saying, "That means you did fall in love at first sight."

Meanwhile, Lee Tak-soo and Lee Jun-su are following in their father Lee Jong-hyuk's footsteps and pursuing dreams of becoming actors. Lee Tak-soo is currently enrolled in the Department of Theater at Dongguk University, while his younger brother Lee Jun-su has also set his sights on acting by entering the Department of Theater at the College of Arts, Chung-Ang University in the 2026 academic year.

Earlier, Lee Jong-hyuk appeared on JTBC's "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator" in May and shared that Lee Tak-soo had passed the audition for "Dead Poets Society." He said, "I'm happy that he will take a leave of absence for the play. He will make his debut in Daehak-ro through theater. He is getting by with part-time jobs," showing his special support for his son.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.