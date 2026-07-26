Eun Ga-eun and Park Hyun-ho Reveal Tearful Confession Amid Shock Rumor That They Would Divorce Within Two Years: "Was It Because of Me?" (Mr. House Husband)

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Eun Ga-eun and Park Hyun-ho opened up for the first time about the rumors surrounding them after marriage and the realities of their newlywed life after having a baby. Their candid story, filled with both tears and laughter, resonated with viewers.

In the episode of KBS 2TV's 'Mr. House Husband' aired on the 25th, new cast member Park Hyun-ho and special guest Chaeyoung of fromis_9 appeared in the studio, while the couple's first day-to-day life and the unpredictable rural vacation of Park Seo Jin, Shin Seung Tae, Ahn Sung-hoon, and Jaeha were revealed.

The broadcast recorded a nationwide Nielsen Korea rating of 3.5 percent, and Park Hyun-ho's determination to work hard and buy a home of his own reached a peak rating of 5.3 percent.

The first glimpse of newly added 'Mr. House Husband' family members, the 'first trot couple' Eun Ga-eun and Park Hyun-ho, was also shown. The two met through KBS 2TV's 'Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend' in 2024. As a couple five years apart in age, they married last year and welcomed their daughter, Seo-won, in February.

Behind their happy newlywed life, however, were wounds caused by a series of baseless rumors. The couple said they had been plagued by claims such as, "They will divorce within two years," "Park Hyun-ho is from a chaebol family," and "They are a show-window couple." Park Hyun-ho confessed his hidden feelings, saying, "I wondered if it was because of me. I thought maybe those stories were being told because I was less well-known than Ga-eun."

At that moment, Park Seo Jin lightened the mood by asking Park Hyun-ho, "Are you really a land tycoon?" Lee Yo-won also shared her own experience. She said, "Not everything reported in the media is true. I still don't know where my husband, the second-generation chaebol heir, is. Maybe we'll meet in the next life?" drawing both laughter and sympathy.

After speaking honestly about the rumors, the couple then showed their real newlywed routine and directly addressed the misunderstandings surrounding them. With his wife away for a live radio broadcast, Park Hyun-ho took care of their five-month-old daughter, Seo-won, on his own with ease. Watching him, Lee Yo-won, a mother of three, praised him, saying, "He's really good at childcare. He's in my top three among the fathers I've seen." Later, Park Hyun-ho even visited Eun Ga-eun's live radio studio with their daughter to support her in person.

Meanwhile, the hardships faced by working mom Eun Ga-eun also came to light. She returned to radio just six weeks after giving birth and admitted, "I think I was scared that my place would disappear, that they might not call me back." She also revealed that she had even gone on stage for an event just two weeks after giving birth, surprising everyone. Hearing this, Lee Yo-won recalled her own childbirth experience and said, "With my first child, it took me a year to recover. My knees were bad, and I also went through depression mentally," expressing deep empathy for Eun Ga-eun's struggles.

After finishing her schedule, Eun Ga-eun finally showed signs of accumulated exhaustion. She confessed, "There isn't a single part of my body that doesn't hurt these days. I returned to work without properly recovering after giving birth, so the aftereffects started to hit me. My wrists and hips hurt, and my joints ache as if I've been beaten."

To help his wife, Park Hyun-ho decided to make samgyetang himself. While shopping together at the market, people recognized him, and he said, "When I was dating Ga-eun, we mostly stayed home because I was worried it might interfere with my activities. Today, I'm out with Seo-won and Ga-eun, and it's really making me happy that people recognize us."

He also naturally paid with his wife's card and joked, "Using Ga-eun's card accounts for 80 percent of it. Even when I pay with my own card, Ga-eun ends up paying the bill." His overly polite way of speaking drew laughter. He added, "Since we're living off the money Ga-eun earns, I try to spend as rationally as possible," which also caught attention.

On the other hand, Eun Ga-eun, who was not feeling well, grew more exhausted as the shopping dragged on and eventually snapped at Park Hyun-ho in the middle of the market. She said, "I wasn't someone with mood swings, but after giving birth and coming home, I started crying a lot. There are moments when I suddenly get overwhelmed." She added tearfully, "My husband has been very considerate and has tried hard, but I think my hormones still haven't stabilized."

After returning home, Park Hyun-ho's other inner thoughts were also revealed. Unlike Eun Ga-eun, who had returned to work without getting proper rest after giving birth, he saw that most of his own schedule was empty and said, "If I had been active a lot, I would have confidently told her to rest more before going back out. But instead, I was in a position where I could only tell her to hang in there." He then admitted, "When I see friends who are active, I feel envious. I also think, 'I could do well too, so why isn't an opportunity coming my way?'" Eun Ga-eun also said, "When I see my husband trying so hard, it hurts and I feel sorry."

Later, while eating the samgyetang Park Hyun-ho had made, Eun Ga-eun suddenly burst into tears. She recalled the past, saying, "I lived through hard times, to the point that there was almost nothing I hadn't done before. Who would have thought a day like this would come?" Park Hyun-ho comforted her, saying it was "the reward for the virtue she had built up." He then vowed, "I want to work even harder and try to provide a home for our family. I want to become a true house husband who contributes."

Park Hyun-ho especially said, "When I was first offered the chance to film for 'Mr. House Husband,' Ga-eun and I hugged and cried. It felt like a lifeline sent from heaven." He added that the opportunity had special meaning to him. "I want to make the most of this chance and show everyone that I can become a cool father," he said, strengthening his resolve as the new house husband.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV's 'Mr. House Husband' airs every Saturday at 10:35 p.m.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.