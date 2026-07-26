Former "Reply 1994" Actress Opens Up About Financial Struggles... Eventually "Worked Part-Time at a Cafe to Make a Living" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Min Do-hee revealed, "When I had no work and was taking a break, I worked part-time at a cafe."

On the 26th, SBS released a preview for 'My Little Old Boy' under the title, "Kim Sung-kyun and Cha Sun-woo visit Min Do-hee's home. And Yoo Yeon-seok is genuinely upset because he wasn't invited."

In the video, Min Do-hee invited actors Kim Sung-kyun and Cha Sun-woo to her home, and then called actor Yoo Yeon-seok, who unfortunately could not join them.

Min Do-hee greeted him warmly, saying, "I called because Sun-woo oppa and Sung-kyun oppa are here," and Kim Sung-kyun added, "We had time today, so Sun-woo and I came over to hang out."

Yoo Yeon-seok's reaction, however, was unexpected. He expressed disappointment, saying, "You should have told me in advance." When Cha Sun-woo explained, "He said he couldn't call because he didn't have your number," Yoo Yeon-seok replied, "You don't have my number?" and showed his hurt feelings again. He then made everyone laugh by saying, "I wasn't invited, but now I'm the only one who didn't show up," and, "Oppa has never changed his number."

The conversation naturally turned to recent updates. Yoo Yeon-seok asked Min Do-hee, "I think I saw a video of you making coffee somewhere. You were brewing coffee and serving it, so I thought, 'Did you open a cafe?'" Min Do-hee replied, "When I had no work and was taking a break, I worked part-time," and Yoo Yeon-seok showed interest, saying, "I have a barista certificate."

At that point, Cha Sun-woo teased Yoo Yeon-seok, asking, "Isn't the new season of 'Whenever Possible' starting? Why don't you invite us?" Yoo Yeon-seok made everyone laugh by answering, "I'm not the one who invites people to that show."

The broadcast also showed Min Do-hee looking through a job-search website in her duplex officetel and searching for part-time work, which surprised viewers. After her projects ended, she had a long break and was looking for jobs herself to make a living. Even with experience working part-time at a cafe for 1 year and 3 months, the difficult reality she faced drew sympathy.

Meanwhile, Min Do-hee, Kim Sung-kyun, Cha Sun-woo, and Yoo Yeon-seok won much love for their performances together in tvN's 'Reply 1994.' Even after the drama ended, they have continued to meet once a year, maintaining their unchanged friendship and warming hearts.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.