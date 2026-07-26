Hong Jin-young Says She Was "Scolded in the Comments"... Why? She Tried on Brown After Being Chided Over Her Stage Outfit

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Singer Hong Jin-young drew attention by unveiling a different stage outfit that reflected her fans' opinions.

On the 25th, Hong Jin-young posted several photos along with the message, "You always scold me in the comments for wearing only black clothes when I perform, so I tried wearing brown."

The released photos showed Hong Jin-young spending time in a waiting room before her performance.

She wore a brown body-hugging dress that highlighted her figure, drawing attention with her slim S-line silhouette and glamorous visuals.

Hong Jin-young, who usually prefers black outfits, attracted interest by taking on a different style while actively reflecting her fans' feedback.

She said, "Still, I am someone who likes black. I will keep trying other colors too," expressing her intention to keep listening to her fans' opinions.

Meanwhile, Hong Jin-young continues to stay active, moving between television appearances and performances across the country.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.