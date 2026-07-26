Moon Hee-joon Takes Offense at Soyul's Remark About "Age Weight"... Halts Meal During His 40th Diet Attempt ('Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny')

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Singer Moon Hee-joon vented about the struggles of dieting before suddenly losing his temper.

On the 26th, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) released a teaser for 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny' under the title, "It's hard to lose weight as you get older! Moon Hee-joon, the sensitive dieter, and Soyul watching on?!"

In the video, Moon Hee-joon showed his son Moon Hee-woo photos of himself from his prime 30 years ago and his current appearance, then asked, "Which dad looks cooler?" His son chose the version from 30 years ago.

After suffering an unexpected loss, Moon Hee-joon said, "Seeing me when I was thin motivates me," and added, "This is my 40th diet attempt," as he began adjusting his meals to lose weight.

Later, while eating salad and chicken breast, Moon Hee-joon said, "Maybe it's because of my age, but I don't see much change," revealing his frustration. He went on to say, "It's just hard. I don't want to eat. I just want to stop eating. It's so exhausting to eat for an hour," expressing the difficulties of dieting.

As Moon Hee-joon became more sensitive because of the diet, his wife Soyul brought up the idea of "age weight." Moon Hee-joon immediately snapped, saying, "Don't say it like that. Age weight?" Soyul replied that "everyone says that," but Moon Hee-joon firmly said, "That's a banned word in our house."

The diet's ripple effects left a strange tension at the dinner table, and Soyul told their daughter, "Dad is really sensitive."

Meanwhile, Moon Hee-joon married former Crayon Pop member Soyul in 2017, and the couple has a daughter and a son. The family has won much love by sharing their happy daily life through broadcasts and a YouTube channel.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.