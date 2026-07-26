Kim Ji-hye Says She Looks Like a Different Person After Under-Eye Fat Surgery... "I Almost Fainted After Seeing the Before-and-After Photos"

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Kim Ji-hye, a former member of the group Cats who is now active as an influencer, shared an update about her life about a month after undergoing under-eye fat repositioning surgery and expressed satisfaction with the results.

On the 23rd, Kim posted a smiling selfie on her personal account along with the message, "It has been almost a month since my under-eye fat surgery, so I came in to check my progress."

She also shared before-and-after photos side by side and candidly said, "I almost fainted after seeing the before-and-after photos. Did I really look that tired?"

She added, "I am only recommending it, so please think carefully before making a decision," making clear that she was not urging everyone to do it.

Kim had previously drawn attention after revealing last month that she had undergone under-eye fat repositioning surgery. At the time, she said, "This is the first time I have ever disclosed having cosmetic surgery," and shared photos showing bruising and swelling right after the procedure.

Kim had continued to share her recovery process, and one month after the surgery, she revealed a much more vibrant-looking face and showed high satisfaction with the outcome.

Meanwhile, Kim debuted in 2007 as a member of Cats and is currently working as an influencer and entrepreneur. She married Choi Sung Wook (ACE), formerly of Paran, in 2019, and after years of IVF treatment, she gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, in September last year, drawing many congratulations.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.