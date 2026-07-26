Kim So-young, Married to Oh Sang-jin, Says "A Third Baby in Mom's Belly" Three Months After Giving Birth to Her Second Child... Stunned by Her Daughter's Remark, "Absolutely Not!"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster and entrepreneur Kim So-young drew laughs after sharing a weekend moment in which she was caught off guard by her daughter's unexpected remark.

On the 25th, Kim So-young said she had gone to a department store with her family to buy gifts for acquaintances.

She then recalled the moment, saying, "I was paying when my daughter Ttu-a suddenly said, 'A third baby in Mom's belly?'"

Kim So-young added, "(Absolutely not!!!) Everyone was staring," and described the moment her daughter's sudden comment drew all eyes around them.

Her young daughter was simply expressing innocent curiosity after looking at her mother's stomach, but the unexpected mention of a "third baby" in a public place clearly left Kim So-young flustered.

Kim So-young married broadcaster Oh Sang-jin in 2017 after meeting him as a senior and junior colleague at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

The couple became parents in 2019 with the birth of their first daughter, Sua, and welcomed their second child, a son, in April.

Kim So-young has remained active not only as a broadcaster but also as an entrepreneur. Known as the CEO of a reading-related brand, she has expanded her business through a clear philosophy and steady effort.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.