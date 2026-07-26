Hong Jin-kyung, 180 cm tall and down to 47 kg, shows off a 'skinny-bone' fitting look... a body line more perfect than a mannequin

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Hong Jin-kyung turned the fitting session into a runway, showing off a figure more perfect than a mannequin.

On the 26th, Hong Jin-kyung posted several photos on her social media account, sharing an update on her recent life.

The photos show Hong Jin-kyung during a clothing fitting. Appearing in a black sleeveless top and black jeans, she immediately drew attention with her slim figure and long arms and legs, with no extra weight in sight.

Hong Jin-kyung was also seen trying on outfits with different concepts. She wore a tight black bodysuit-style outfit, a striking black look with sheer fabric, a mini dress that emphasized her waistline, and a dress lavishly decorated with feathers. Even though each outfit had a different mood, she pulled them all off perfectly. With no makeup and a natural look, she still radiated a model-like aura and drew admiration.

In particular, Hong Jin-kyung caught the eye by showing off perfectly straight shoulders, a slender waist, and long legs in every outfit, boasting a figure even more flawless than a mannequin. The fitting session took on an atmosphere that felt almost like a runway.

Meanwhile, Hong Jin-kyung recently revealed on MBC's recently concluded 'Sora and Jingyeong' that she had lost as much as 47 kg through an intense diet for the runway, surprising everyone.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.