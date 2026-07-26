BoA Strikes a Cute Pose on a Mystery Man’s Back.. “Thanks for the No. 1 Gift from the Limited Edition”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park A-ram] Singer BoA drew fans’ attention after sharing a cheerful moment from her daily life with a man. She also revealed that she received the first-numbered pair from a collaboration sneaker release limited to just 60 pairs.

On the 25th, BoA posted several photos on her social media along with the message, "Thanks for the No. 1 item out of the 60 limited pairs. Thanks for inviting me to such a great place. Fighting until the collaboration exhibition ends."

In the photos, BoA created a bright and playful mood by striking various poses on the back of a man whose face was covered with a mask and glasses.

In another shot, she placed her hand on the man’s shoulder and flashed a V sign, showing a relaxed and mischievous side.

Meanwhile, BoA will hold her live concert, "BoA THE LIVE," in Japan this September and meet local fans. The tour will begin in Fukuoka on September 12, then continue in Osaka Namba on the 19th and Yokohama on the 20th.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.