Kim So-young, Married to Oh Sang-jin, Jokes About a Third Child Just 3 Months After Giving Birth to Her Second: Daughter's Remark Leaves Her Flustered, 'Absolutely Not!'

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster and entrepreneur Kim So-young drew laughs after sharing a weekend moment in which her daughter's unexpected remark left her flustered.

On the 25th, Kim So-young said she had gone to a department store with her family to buy gifts for acquaintances.

She then revealed what happened at the checkout, saying, "I was paying when my daughter Ttua suddenly said, 'Mom's belly... a third child?'"

Kim So-young added, "(Absolutely not!!!) Everyone was staring," and described the moment when her daughter's sudden comment drew all eyes on her, bringing laughter.

Her young daughter was simply expressing innocent curiosity after looking at her mother's stomach, but the unexpected mention of a "third child" in such a public place appears to have left Kim So-young with little choice but to feel embarrassed.

Kim So-young married broadcaster Oh Sang-jin in 2017 after meeting him as a senior and junior colleague at MBC.

The couple became parents in 2019 with the birth of their first daughter, Sua, and welcomed their second child, a son, in April, becoming parents of two.

Kim So-young has remained active not only as a broadcaster but also as an entrepreneur. Known as the CEO of a reading-related brand, she has expanded her business by growing the brand through her own philosophy and steady effort.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.