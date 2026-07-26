Mija's Mother Jun Sung-ae Shares Update Four Days After Fall That Led to 119 Emergency Call... "It Was a Huge Relief That No Bones Were Broken"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Mija eased fans' worries by sharing an update on her mother, Jun Sung-ae, who suffered serious injuries in a bathroom fall.

On the 25th, Mija posted a photo of her mother and said, "My mom briefly lost consciousness after a bathroom fall."

Jun Sung-ae's arm was covered in bruises, showing just how serious the accident had been.

Mija responded to the many people who had been worried after the accident, saying, "The 119 emergency number came, and it was chaos. Four days have already passed, so I'm sharing an update because calls keep coming in asking if she's okay."

She added, "Her head still hurts, so she's taking painkillers, and there are still some bruises left on her arm." She also said, "Still, at 71, it's such a relief that no bones were broken."

Mija urged families to be careful about slipping in the bathroom, saying, "Please be careful in the bathroom, especially if your parents are in their 60s or older." She added, "We bought a cheap anti-slip mat from Coupang. It may not be pretty, but we put it down anyway. I hope everyone stays healthy."

Earlier, on the 20th, Mija had revealed the tense moment when her mother, Jun Sung-ae, slipped in the bathroom and was badly hurt.

At the time, Mija said, "Everyone, please be careful in the bathroom. Last night, the 119 emergency number came to our house and it was total chaos." She explained, "My mother was washing her hair when she slipped backward and hit her head hard on the sink. She fell on the bathroom floor and couldn't get up."

Fortunately, a detailed examination found no major problems. Mija said, "The CT scan showed that there was no issue inside her head, but she developed a lump the size of a fist." She added, "It was a night of a lot of tears and shock. All the things I had done wrong to my mother flashed before my eyes."

Shaken by the unexpected accident, Mija is now sharing news of her mother's recovery while repeatedly stressing the importance of bathroom safety and urging fans to be careful.

Meanwhile, Mija is the daughter of actor Jang Gwang and Jun Sung-ae, and she married comedian Kim Tae-hyun in 2022.

She continues to connect with fans by sharing glimpses of her daily life with her family through broadcasts and social media.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.