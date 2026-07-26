"Oh Sang-jin's Wife" Kim So-young Celebrates Her Second Son's 100-Day Milestone... "Long Live Our Baby's First Full Night's Sleep"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Kim So-young expressed overwhelming joy after her 100-day-old second son slept through the night for the first time.

On the 26th, Kim So-young posted a video on her social networking service along with the caption, "(Congratulations) Our baby's first full night of sleep (celebration), long live the 100-day miracle."

The video showed a peaceful morning in the life of her second son, Suho, who had just turned 100 days old. After his first full night of sleep, Suho appeared to be in good spirits as he spent some time alone lying in bed. He then lay on his stomach, looking at a toy that made sounds, and flashed a bright smile that drew smiles from viewers as well.

His mother, Kim So-young, followed his gaze and asked, "Who are you smiling at?" Watching Suho beam at the toy, she laughed along with him, creating a warm scene of a happy mother and son.

Kim So-young said, "He slept straight through until 7:30 a.m. and is now playing with a friend in the morning. Long live the 100-day miracle," unable to hide her joy over his first full night of sleep.

She also showed her affection for her second child through her interactions with fans. In response to one fan who said, "Suho seems so gentle," Kim So-young shared, "I thought it would be hard after having my second child, but I am so happy. I didn't know it would feel this good. Even when my second child cries, he is adorable, and when he asks to be held, he is adorable. I just love everything about him." She added, "My pregnancy was incredibly difficult, but these are days I am grateful for," revealing a mother's heartfelt feelings.

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married Oh Sang-jin in 2017 after meeting him as senior and junior announcers at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC). The couple welcomed their first daughter, Sua, in 2019 and had their second son in April, becoming parents of two children. She is currently sharing her parenting life and daily routine through social media and YouTube, drawing strong empathy from many followers.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.