Yoo Jae-suk Takes a 90-Degree Bow After Receiving an Envelope of Appearance Fee... Kim Jong-kook Reveals Their 'Bittersweet' First Meeting 20 Years Later ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk recalled his first meeting with Kim Jong-kook at a Turbo fan meeting and shared an anecdote from his rookie days.

On the 26th, tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" released a teaser on its official social media account titled, "The first meeting between Jong-kook and Jae-suk! What was rookie Jae-suk's first impression, seen sideways by Jong-kook?!"

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk recalled his first meeting with Kim Jong-kook, saying, "I hosted the Turbo fan meeting. I thought Jong-kook would remember me, but he said, 'So that was you, hyung?'"

Kim Jong-kook responded, "I realized it later from a photo. A fan told me, 'Jae-suk hyung used to be the MC back then.'" He added, "That person later saw the photo and said, 'So the MC was Yoo Jae-suk.'"

Yoo Jae-suk then admitted, "To be honest, it was less about my affection for Turbo," and added, "If I was the MC, the polite thing to do was stay until the end, listen to the songs, and leave even if I had no role. But the moment I got paid, I said, 'That's it for me,' and left happily." His confession drew laughter from everyone.

Kim Jong-kook also remembered the moment vividly. He said, "He left happily. I remember him getting paid. I saw him sitting there and receiving the envelope," and added, "He bowed 90 degrees." He then reenacted Yoo Jae-suk's deep bow while receiving the appearance fee envelope, turning the set into a scene of laughter.

Yoo Jae-suk laughed and said, "It was a lot of money to me. I was so happy," adding, "I spent it well."

Meanwhile, Yoo Jae-suk and Kim Jong-kook have been appearing together on SBS's variety show "Running Man" for 16 years, showing off their unmatched chemistry.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.