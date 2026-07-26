Boom's 29-month-old daughter, how pretty is she.... Jang Dong-min says, "Siwoo will protect you," flirting with his in-law ('Choi Woo-su-san')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] 'Siu's Dad' Jang Dong-min has drawn a grand plan to become future in-laws with 'Yunseo's Dad' Boom.

In the 10th episode of MBC's 'Choi Woo-soo-san' airing on the 26th, Yoo Se-yoon, Jang Dong-min, Heo Kyung-hwan, Boom, and Yang Se-hyung set out to hike Aegibong Peak on Mt. Buram with children, and interest is growing as the pure and cute antics of the youngest guest group are previewed. On this day, Heo Kyung-hwan's niece, Lia, catches the eye by showing that she has inherited her comedian uncle's talent exactly.

Lia not only possesses witty banter but also knows the choreography for hot idol groups such as Cortis's 'REDRED' and Ailit's 'It's Me' by heart. Furthermore, Lia, who named Boom as her favorite member of 'Choi Woo-soo-san' due to their shared musical taste, reveals her energetic side by performing a joint stage of 'It's Me' with Boom. Meanwhile, Boom's daughter Yunseo, who loves namul (vegetable side dishes), brings a heartwarming smile with her endless eating spree of bracken.

Additionally, the fact that Yoo Se-yoon and Yang Se-hyung are personally cooking for the children raises curiosity about whether they will be able to win over the kids' taste buds. On the other hand, in this episode, 'Siu's dad' Jang Dong-min plans to become in-laws with 'Yunseo's dad' Boom. Upon hearing Jang Dong-min's request to take good care of his 3-year-old friend Yunseo, Siu delivers a sweet remark: "Don't worry.

I'll protect you. " It is said that Boom saw through Jang Dong-min's true intentions and burst into laughter. 5-stars" and the children challenging Aegibong Peak on Mt.

Buram can be seen on MBC's "Choi Woo-su-san," airing tonight (the 26th) at 6:05 PM. anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.