Jun Hyun-moo Was Serious About His 'Ideal Type' Won Jin-ah... He Rushed to Her DM Invitation and Shared a Sweet Photo Together on 'Omniscient Interfering View'

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo revealed his warm connection with actress Won Jin-ah, whom he had named as his ideal type, and even showed proof that he attended her play.

On the MBC program Point of Omniscient Interfere, which aired on the 25th, Kim Ah-young's daily life was featured.

That day, Kim Ah-young visited the waiting room ahead of her first stage play, The Merchant of Venice, and greeted Won Jin-ah, who was appearing in the production with her.

The MCs' attention naturally turned to Jun Hyun-moo. He had previously chosen Won Jin-ah as the guest who left the strongest impression on him on Omniscient Interfering View. At the time, Tiffany Young said, "Sooyoung is doing The Merchant of Venice together," and Jun Hyun-moo brushed it off by saying, "I guess I should go see Sooyoung," but he made everyone laugh by turning red all the way to his ears.

He blushed again when Won Jin-ah was mentioned that day. Jun Hyun-moo showed his affection for her, saying, "She lives diligently on her own. I think she also has a quirky side."

Kim Ah-young said of Won Jin-ah, "I met her for the first time while working on the play. We got close while eating together and sharing the waiting room," adding, "As you probably know, senior Jun Hyun-moo, she has a great personality and is very hardworking."

In the VCR segment that followed, Kim Ah-young told Won Jin-ah, "Senior Jun Hyun-moo said you were his ideal type." Won Jin-ah burst out laughing and said, "What am I supposed to do?"

She then revealed that she had sent Jun Hyun-moo a message first after seeing him say, "I only plan to go see Sooyoung's performance." She said she captured the video and messaged him, asking, "Why are you only going to see Sooyoung's performance?"

When asked whether he had received her personal contact information, Jun Hyun-moo replied, "No, she invited me through DM," and added, "I'm going to see it tomorrow." The MCs reacted enthusiastically, saying, "You kept it a secret from us" and "Why didn't you tell us?"

Later in the broadcast, Jun Hyun-moo was seen visiting the theater in person to watch Won Jin-ah's play and taking a commemorative photo with her, drawing attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.