"I Had Only 150 Million Won in Cash in My Wallet 30 Years Ago" Lee Chang-hoon, the 'Gangnam Big Spender' Who Rode 'Supercars' ('Your Sick Days')

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Actor Lee Chang-hoon revealed an anecdote about carrying checks worth about 150 million won in his wallet during the peak of his career.

Lee Chang-hoon appeared on MBN's "Your Sick Days," which aired on the 26th.

That day, when he was told he had been a "Gangnam big spender," Lee Chang-hoon recalled, "The only people riding supercars back then were Yoon Jung-soo and me." He added, "When a sports car passed by, people would say, 'That's Yoon Jung-soo.' If another car appeared, they would say, 'That's Lee Chang-hoon.'"

He then looked back on his heyday, saying, "After signing an exclusive contract with KBS, I signed drama deals for 100 episodes at a time for 11 years."

As a top star, Lee Chang-hoon also had a different contract structure. He explained, "Unlike ordinary cast members, I received all my money in advance. If it was a 100-episode contract, there were times when I got all 100 episodes' fees upfront." He added, "At the time, top stars were paid in advance as a contract deposit."

He also said, "These days, advertising fees are deposited into your bank account, but back then, they handed you a check on set as soon as filming ended." He continued, "The most memorable check I received was for 78 million won. That was 30 years ago." His remarks surprised everyone. He went on to say, "I was working so much that I didn't even have time to go to the bank." He admitted, "I just carried the checks in my wallet. I usually had about 150 million won in my wallet." When Lee Chang-hoon said, "That was 30 years ago," the hosts replied, "That makes it even more impressive."

However, Lee Chang-hoon said he used the money for his family rather than for himself. He said, "My father passed away when I was seven." He added, "My mother raised one son and four daughters on her own. She learned hairdressing and ran a restaurant, working nonstop. But at 59, she developed high blood pressure and acute myocardial infarction, so she had to stop working."

He continued, "That was when I thought, 'I need to buy my mother a house.'" He said, "I used that money to buy her a home. At the time, my mother liked houses, so she was very happy living in a 200-square-meter house and even making kimchi there." His story warmed viewers' hearts.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.