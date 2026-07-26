Is That Really Jennie? Without Makeup, She Looks Like a Different Person... Bare Face and Hair Tied Back Show a Surprising Charm

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Su-hyeon] BLACKPINK's Jennie drew attention from fans by sharing a glimpse of her unadorned daily life.

On the 26th, Jennie shared an update on how she spent her day off, saying, "I don't want to be disturbed on my days off."

Instead of flashy stage outfits and heavy makeup, Jennie was enjoying a relaxed moment in comfortable clothes.

With her long hair loosely tied back and a natural, nearly bare face as she looked into the camera, she showed off a fresh beauty that stood out even without any styling.

She also completed her signature hip vibe with a casual look that paired a T-shirt with cargo pants.

The relaxed, natural charm was a different side from her intense charisma on stage, and it drew fans' attention.

Meanwhile, Jennie continues her active global schedule. While touring the world with BLACKPINK, she is also carrying on her work as a solo artist. She is set to reconnect with fans on August 24 at 1 p.m. with a new solo single, 'Less than a Lover,' which will be released through major music streaming platforms in Korea and abroad.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.