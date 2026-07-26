Jun Hyun-moo Shouts, "I'm Going to Kill Lee Young-pyo!" — They Finally Clash in Mexico... He Explodes During Forced Running (Boss in the Mirror)

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] On Boss in the Mirror, Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Young-pyo showed off their "77 Friends" chemistry in Mexico as they bickered over completely opposite views on running. After a full day of the "Young-pyo Tour," Jun Hyun-moo's anger finally exploded.

KBS 2TV's Boss in the Mirror, directed by Choi Seung-hee, is a self-reflection program in which bosses in Korea voluntarily put themselves in others' shoes to create a workplace that people enjoy working in. The previous episode recorded a peak viewership rating of 6.0 percent and continued its strong run as the No. 1 entertainment show in its time slot for 215 consecutive weeks, according to Nielsen Korea.

In today's episode, airing on the 26th, the Mexico outdoor running session featuring same-age friends Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Young-pyo from "77 Friends" will be revealed. Lee, who summoned Jun Hyun-moo, Yang Joon-hyuk, and Jung Ho-young to the park early in the morning, boldly sets out to plan the most meaningful day in Mexico.

The first stop on the "Young-pyo Tour" is, unsurprisingly, a morning run. As Lee Young-pyo praises running and says, "Life is divided into a life that starts with running and a life that does not," Jun Hyun-moo shuts him down, saying, "We chose the life that does not." But Lee ignores him and suggests, "Let's just run 5 kilometers lightly."

Jun Hyun-moo grumbles, saying, "I hate running so much," but he still starts running after his friend Lee Young-pyo.

After reluctantly finishing the run and groaning in pain, the three men are forced to listen as Lee Young-pyo says, "Doesn't it feel refreshing to cut through the morning?" and makes them talk about happiness, drawing laughter. He goes even further, preaching his miraculous "running gratitude theory" by saying, "Running is painful, but when you stop, the pain goes away and you feel grateful." A completely exhausted Jun Hyun-moo protests, saying, "I should be grateful when the pain stops, but the pain won't stop." As Lee Young-pyo remains unfazed to the end, Jun Hyun-moo explodes in anger, saying, "He never listens to anyone. He only talks about himself."

Meanwhile, a hidden behind-the-scenes story about how Yang Joon-hyuk, a legend in Korean baseball, came to be known as "Yang-shin" is drawing attention. Jun Hyun-moo reveals, "Yang Joon-hyuk was a player who hit home runs because he didn't want to run fast even when he was a baseball player."

When Jun Hyun-moo adds, "He hit home runs because he didn't want to steal bases," Yang Joon-hyuk also admits it readily, saying, "Even if I ran a lot, I only had to run 27 meters to first base," bringing laughter.

Meanwhile, Jun Hyun-moo, who spent the entire day being put through a grueling "Young-pyo Tour" starting with the run, is said to have finally let out the anger he had been holding in and repeatedly shouted, "I'm going to kill Lee Young-pyo!" Viewers can find out how the crisis in the friendship between Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Young-pyo, united as "77 Friends," will end, as well as their playful same-age chemistry, on the full broadcast of Boss in the Mirror.

KBS 2TV's Boss in the Mirror airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.