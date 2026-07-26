Hyoyeon’s real-life beauty looks like this? She’s incredibly pretty

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Araem] Hyoyeon, a member of Girls' Generation (SNSD), drew attention with her dazzling visuals and distinctive aura.

On the 25th, Hyoyeon shared several photos on her personal account along with the brief caption, "Gogogogogogo."

In the released photos, Hyoyeon showed off her stylish charm with a look that paired jeans and a knit top.

Her naturally defined waistline and slim figure, along with her confident poses and unmatched aura, drew admiration from fans.

Hyoyeon, who is known for maintaining strict self-care through regular exercise and a disciplined diet, previously said she had successfully lost about 9 kilograms.

At the time, she cited "16-hour intermittent fasting" as the key. Intermittent fasting is a method that restricts meals for a set period and maintains a fasting window. It is practiced in various forms, including time-restricted eating and limiting food intake on certain days of the week.

Meanwhile, Hyoyeon actively connects with fans through her YouTube channel, "Hyo's Level Up," where she shares her daily life and a variety of content.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.