"Even Rolling Around, He Looks Like He’s in His 40s"... Giselle Stunned by the Age of a Japanese Announcer Born in 2001, Known for His 'Extreme Baby Face'

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] During an interview in Japan, aespa's Giselle was visibly surprised after hearing the male announcer's age. Despite his baby-faced appearance, he became a hot topic online after it was revealed that he was born in 2001.

The person who conducted the interview was Fuji Television Network, Inc. announcer Uegaki Kotaro. During the interview, he revealed his age, and Giselle reacted with a shocked expression before bursting into laughter.

Uegaki Kotaro was born on January 6, 2001, and is from Hyogo Prefecture.

After graduating from the Faculty of Letters at Osaka University, he joined Fuji Television Network, Inc. in 2024. Because of his calm suit-and-glasses look and his baby-faced image, online users who learned his real age reacted with comments such as, "He looks much younger than expected," "Even rolling around, he looks like he’s in his 40s," "Isn’t he a middle-aged commentator?" and "He definitely looks younger up close."

Meanwhile, Giselle, who is of mixed Korean and Japanese heritage, was born in 2000 and continues her global activities as a member of aespa.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.