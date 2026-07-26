Ralral Shuts Down Second Pregnancy Rumors... Her Dramatically Changed Look After Losing 8 kg Draws Idol-Like Praise

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] YouTuber Ralral drew fans' attention after revealing a noticeably changed look following her successful diet.

On the 26th, Ralral shared a video with the brief caption, "Filming for YouTube."

In the video, Ralral showed off a bold image transformation with bleached hair.

She also brought smiles with her trademark cheerful wit, saying, "There is no research result that says bleaching definitely makes your face look brighter, but..."

In particular, her slimmer appearance, which looked very different from recent photos, caught the eye. Her sharper jawline and more defined features stood out, drawing admiration from fans.

Earlier, some online users had raised rumors that she might be pregnant with her second child because of her weight gain. However, she later revealed her changed appearance herself after achieving a noticeable transformation through steady dieting.

On the 21st, Ralral also shared an update on her diet through social networking service, saying, "You can lose weight without Wegovy or Mounjaro. The problem is that it takes too long." She then added, "I started at 77 kg and am now 68.55 kg," revealing that she had lost more than 8 kg and drawing attention.

When one online user commented, "I'm curious when you'll lose the weight," she replied, "Actually, it's all gone. Sharing a photo taken yesterday," and posted a confident recent photo.

Meanwhile, Ralral married a non-celebrity man 11 years her senior in 2024 and has one daughter. While balancing childcare and content creation, she continues to stay active and regularly share her daily life with fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.