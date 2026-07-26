"Already This Big?" Steve Yoo Reveals His Two Muscular Sons, Who Have Grown Up Fast... With Matching Features

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Singer Steve Yoo drew attention after sharing an update with his family.

On the 26th, Yoo posted several photos on his personal account along with the hashtag "Thank you for giving us such a beautiful day #family."

The photos show Yoo spending time with his two sons on a yacht over the blue sea.

The three, dressed in swimwear, posed for the camera. Their solid builds and defined muscles caught the eye.

In particular, his two sons, who have grown up quickly, drew attention with their sharp features and sturdy physiques that resemble their father.

Yoo, who married in 2004, has four children, including two sons and two daughters.

Meanwhile, Yoo sparked controversy over evading military service after obtaining American citizenship before fulfilling his military duty in 2002, and he was later barred from entering South Korea. In 2015, he filed a lawsuit after his application for an Overseas Korean (F-4) visa was denied, and he is still involved in related legal disputes.

The ruling in the appeal trial of his third administrative lawsuit over the issuance of an entry visa to South Korea is scheduled for September.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.