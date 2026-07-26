Son Tae-young Explodes at Kwon Sang-woo for Going to a Company Dinner Right After Childbirth: "A Single Text Would Have Been Enough"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Son Tae-young candidly shared the realistic marital conflicts she experienced with Kwon Sang-woo early in their marriage.

On the 26th, a video titled "Why Did Son Tae-young Get Angry at Kwon Sang-woo for Going to a Company Dinner Right After Childbirth?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Mrs. New Jersey Son Tae-young."

In the video, Kwon Sang-woo said, "I changed to a Tesla X," and Son Tae-young reacted in disbelief, saying, "He changed cars again without telling me." She then laughed as she exposed him, saying, "Whenever I go to Korea, the car has been changed. He always says he did it for Son Tae-young, but in the end, it's always a car he wants to drive." She added, "He never even discusses it with me," and joked, "At this rate, maybe he'll change the house someday too."

Son Tae-young also honestly recalled a conflict from early in their marriage. "After I gave birth to Riho 10 years ago, I was at home and my husband had a company dinner," she said. "He said he would come home by 10 or 11 p.m., but it was already past 11. He could have just sent a text saying, 'I think I'll be home around this time,' but he didn't text or call, and he came home after midnight."

She continued, "It means there are times when we just don't see eye to eye." She explained, "My point was simply that he should contact me even if he's late. But my husband said, 'So you really hate it when I go to company dinners?'" Watching from the side, Kwon Sang-woo gave an awkward smile and said, "That's a story past the statute of limitations." Son Tae-young also burst out laughing, creating a warm atmosphere with the kind of candid banter that suits a couple in their 17th year of marriage.

Meanwhile, Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young married in 2008 and have a son, Rook Hee, and a daughter, Riho. Through their YouTube channel, they continue to share glimpses of their family life in New Jersey and stay in touch with fans.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.