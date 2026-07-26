'Shindong Stopped Wegovy' — Super Junior Member Says He Beat His 'Obesity Gene'... The Story Behind Losing 37 kg in Five Months

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Su-hyun] Shindong of Super Junior drew attention after opening up about his dieting experience and claiming, "There definitely is an obesity gene."

On the 25th, Channel A's official social media account released footage of Shindong, Jun Hyun-moo, and Kwak Joon-bin talking on 'Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4.'

In the video, titled "Scientific evidence that you gain weight even from drinking water," Kwak Joon-bin asked Shindong, "What was the biggest reason you gained weight?"

Shindong replied, "I can honestly say this. There definitely is an 'obesity gene,'" emphasizing the influence of body type based on his own experience of repeatedly regaining weight after dieting.

He added, "Even if the three of us eat the same thing, one of us will gain more weight," explaining that body types can differ from person to person.

When Kwak Joon-bin asked, "Aren't the three of us pretty similar?" Shindong answered, "No. I think I'm the strongest. I really don't eat as much as people think I do."

Jun Hyun-moo, who was listening, also chimed in with "I agree," drawing laughter as he showed sympathy for Shindong's usual food intake.

Shindong has been candid about repeatedly going through cycles of dieting and regaining weight. Recently, he has also drawn attention by consistently sharing his weight-loss process and health management methods.

Previously, Shindong said he had started dieting using Wegovy, a weight-loss medication, but stopped after not seeing the results he had expected. He then tried to lose weight by changing his lifestyle, including improving his eating habits and exercising, and reportedly succeeded in losing 37 kg in about five months, becoming a hot topic.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.