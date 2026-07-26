Lee Chang-hoon Reveals the Truth Behind Dating Rumors with 16-Year-Younger Song Hye-kyo After 25 Years: "It Was Exaggerated While Practicing a Crying Scene" ('While You Were Sick')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Lee Chang-hoon revealed the full story behind the dating rumors with Song Hye-kyo from the days of "Soonpoong Clinic" for the first time in 25 years.

Lee appeared on MBN's "While You Were Sick," which aired on the 26th.

That day, Lee drew curiosity when he spoke about his personal keyword for overcoming hardship, "alert status," saying, "My managers kept the actresses from coming near me."

He recalled, "When I first started acting, I worked with Ko So-young in 'Mother's Sea,' and later I did projects with top actresses of the time, including Shim Eun-ha, Kim Hee-sun, and Lee Young-ae."

He then explained, "There were especially many rumors when I was doing 'Soonpoong Clinic' with Song Hye-kyo. We had a crying scene at the time. Song Hye-kyo was a high school student then, and we were practicing together in a car. She started crying, and when people saw me comforting her, the story was twisted into a dating rumor, which led to the scandal."

He added, "From then on, people in the actress circle and among managers started saying, 'Just be careful around Lee Chang-hoon.' I appeared in about 35 dramas, and 30 of them were melodramas. I ended up with 30 scandals."

When the hosts asked, "Were none of them real?" Lee honestly admitted, "About two out of the 30 were real." He continued, "I wanted to meet ordinary college students too, but I was too busy to have the time. Still, because we were all alone, there were times when we comforted and looked after each other, and before long, feelings developed."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.