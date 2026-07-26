Mannequin? A Person? Ye Jung-hwa, Ma Dong-seok's Partner, Stuns Again With Her Unreal Figure

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Model and actress Ye Jung-hwa shared a glimpse of her summer-filled daily life.

On the 26th, Ye Jung-hwa posted several photos on her personal account without any caption.

The photos showed Ye Jung-hwa posing in various ways while holding a surfboard against a backdrop of the blue sea.

She paired a black rash guard with short pants and drew admiration with her lean, toned figure and long, slender legs.

Fans reacted enthusiastically to her healthy, vibrant appearance and her consistent self-care.

Meanwhile, Ye Jung-hwa became Ma Dong-seok's legal wife in 2021 after registering their marriage following their public relationship, and the couple held their wedding ceremony in Seoul in 2024.

After taking a break from activities for a while, Ye Jung-hwa has recently become active again on social media and continues to connect with fans.

Ma Dong-seok is currently busy filming his next projects, the Netflix film 'Tygo' and the movie 'The Roundup 5.'

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.