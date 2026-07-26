Hong Hyun-hee looks like a different person after losing 11 kg... Her 49 kg swimsuit figure draws attention: "I guess you can lose weight just by breathing"

[Sportschosun, Jeong An-ji] Comedian Hong Hyun-hee showed off her slim swimsuit figure after losing 11 kg.

On the 24th, Hong Hyun-hee posted a video on her social networking service, saying, "I am so happy."

The video shows Hong Hyun-hee enjoying the water with her son Junbeom at a beach in Hawaii, spending a relaxing and healing time.

Hong Hyun-hee smiled brightly as she captured the beautiful scenery on camera. Her expression reflected both the joy of the trip and her own lovable charm, drawing attention.

She wore her hair tied up naturally and completed a casual look with sunglasses. Even with light makeup, her sharper features and bright smile stood out.

In particular, she caught the eye by wearing a simple black swimsuit and showing off a slim, toned figure with no visible extra weight after losing 11 kg. She also added, "I now understand what people mean when they say you can lose weight just by breathing," drawing further attention.

Hong Hyun-hee previously succeeded in losing 11 kg and has maintained her weight at 49 kg through steady exercise and diet control. She also drew attention for keeping up healthy eating habits during her trip, including taking protein and eating cucumbers.

Meanwhile, Hong Hyun-hee married interior designer Jey-ssun in 2018, and they have a son, Junbeom. She continues to connect with fans by sharing different sides of herself through various programs and her YouTube channel.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.