Kim Seung-hyun's mother complains of health issues after her granddaughter's marriage, saying, "I feel lonely and depressed, and the inheritance will go to Soobin"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo reporter] The mother of actor Kim Seung-hyun has revealed that she is experiencing health problems.

On the 26th, the YouTube channel "Gwangsan Kim Family" uploaded a video titled, "Mrs. Baek feels so lonely being alone and misses her children, so she is in pain..."

Chang Jeong-yoon said, "I heard that my mother-in-law is hurting somewhere," and went to Kim Seung-hyun's mother's house. Kim Seung-hyun said, "She said her leg joints are not in good condition," and Chang Jeong-yoon added, "It is the rainy season. When it rains, women usually ache all over. After giving birth, I also ache a lot when it rains. In my view, my mother-in-law seems lonely after Soobin got married. She definitely seems lonely, and I think she may also be depressed."

Kim Seung-hyun said, "Isn't children's attention the most important thing?" Chang Jeong-yoon then said, "She cooks at home every day, so I think she is not only physically unwell but also in a bad mood," and took kalguksu home with her.

The mother, who complained of pain in her pelvis and thighs, said, "My thigh felt stiff, so I went to the hospital and was told that calcium had built up there. I am getting manual therapy, receiving injections, and taking prescribed medicine," adding, "I got an injection, but there was a mistake. My butt is bruised blue."

The mother said, "Will Seung-hyun cry? If I go?" Chang Jeong-yoon comforted her by mentioning Sunwoo Yong-nyeo, saying, "You are still young. Even people in their 80s are young these days."

The mother said, "That person has a lot of money," but Chang Jeong-yoon replied, "Don't you have a lot too?" The mother then revealed, "My money is in a hat. Only Soobin knows. If I get sick, someone may have to go at any time. I had planned to buy a safe and have Soobin sit down so that, even if Grandma were to pass away, everything would be secure, but I didn't buy one and put it in a hat instead. My bankbook and everything are all there. I only told Soobin that if I get sick, she should take it. You never know what can happen in life." Kim Seung-hyun then searched for the hat, drawing laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.